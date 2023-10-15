No word of concession on Kapa-Kingi’s lips

Mariamena Kapa-Kingi isn’t talking concession.

But the Te Pāti Māori candidate in Te Tai Tokerau, who is 138 votes behind sitting Labour MP Kelvin Davis, says special votes may again decide the electorate.

And she said cheekily: “When he’s ready to call. I’m good.”

Kapa-Kingi (Te Aupōuri and Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) said she knew the result would be close. “You could feel the mauri. I knew our whanau were coming and would vote for our whakapapa.”

She said the electorate had its own groove and its own reasons.

With 91.3% of the votes counted tonight, Kapa-Kingi is 138 votes behind Davis on 6268 and she says if it is needed she will ask for a recount.



