Greens welcome new MPs, commit to fighting from the other side

The Greens have welcomed it's new MPs to Parliament as it readjust to life in opposition, a position co-leader James Shaw says is familiar territory

The Greens are re-adjusting to life on the opposition benches with a number of new MPs but say they are as committed as ever to standing up for what they see are the biggest issues.

“We now know what is ahead of us, we have always been clear about what is important to us when it comes to protecting a stable planet for mokopuna, our living systems, our water and soil are healthy and ensuring everyone has enough,” co-leader Marama Davidson said.

The other co-leader, James Shaw, said it wasn’t unfamiliar territory for the party that spent the majority of its early years in opposition to both National and Labour governments.

“At the same time this is the first time we have ever moved from being in government to being back in opposition and it is only the second time where we have as many new MPs as we have returning MPs.”

He said the 14-member caucus would use the remaining months of this year to fine-tune its strategy of adapting to life in opposition.

Trying to save their work

“There are a lot of moving parts, right. What is our strategy in the hōuse in terms of question time? What are the big themes that we are going to campaign on – that will based in part on what we were campaigning on before the election, trying to save the work that we did over the course of the past six years and ensuring that that doesn’t get unwound. But it will also have to reflect the shape of the government of the day.”

The party is welcoming a number of new MPs to the House, including three new wāhine Māori, Tamatha Paul, Hūhana Lyndon and Darleen Tana and former Auckland councillor Efeso Collins and the first Aotearoa MP of Vietnamese descent in Lan Pham.

“Kei te tino whakahīhī au i tērā, i ngā mana wahine hōu, ngā Mema Paremata hōu. Ko tōku kōrero inanahi kia rātou ko koutou ngā teina ko mātou ngā tuakana engari mā tātou katoa te mātauranga o ngā teina me ngā tuakana i tēnei wā, tūkaha ēnei ngā Mema Pāremata mō ā rātou rohe me ngā kaupapa o te ao Māori, o te taiao hoki,” Davidson said.

(I’m really proud by our new mana wahine and our new MPs as a whole. I said to them yesterday they are our teina (younger members) and we are the tuakana (older members) but together we can all offer something to help each other and help our three electorate MPs and push our kaupapa Māori and environmental policies.)

Unlikely but possible Greens can work with National

While Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon hasn’t indicated working with the Greens, declaring his preference is a coalition with ACT and New Zealand First if absolutely neccessary, the Greens are hopeful common ground on some issues can be found and bipartisan solutions created.

“We’ve always been quite clear that climate change is for all humans and all political parties. Preventing violence is for all communities and all political parties to do that mahi. I would hope that they can see us and all of our MPs who have expertise and experience and record in those areas to be able to draw off our connections, knowledge and skills to keep going in the progressive direction they were going,” Davidson said.

Shaw said a memorandum of understanding between the Greens and then Prime Minister John between 2008 and 2011 showed it was possible for the two parties to work together.

“That didn’t get started until about six months after the government had formed. So they kind of bedded down and worked out what they were doing and then there was a conversation. I think if there was anything of that kind of arrangement it would be for the future. They’ve obviously got to stitch together what is going to be a very awkward coalition in the meantime. So we’ll let them get on with that.”

Up for the fight for Māori

Working with their fellow opposition parties will also be a priority for Davidson and the Green caucus this term. With ACT and New Zealand First voicing opposition to co-governance and te Tiriti o Waitangi to varying degrees, Labour list MP Willie Jackson has said Labour would not “sit on the sidelines” if the incoming government rolled back progress for Māori. Davidson said the Greens would be shoulder to shoulder with Labour and Te Pāti Māori.

“It’s going to be important for us working with Te Pāti Māori and Labour to uphold the Tiriti justice aspirations that we know we have to show the communities, and it’s not just Māori, it’s tauiwi allies who have been really clear for example with resisting the rubbish that was being spouted by the anti-co-governance tour, the anti-Tiriti tour.

“We’ve got ground to build on, working together, showing the country we have a clear vision for a better Aotearoa that upholds the Tiriti and makes sure everyone gets what they need..”