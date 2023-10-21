All Blacks advance to world cup final with huge win over Pumas

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 20: Damian McKenzie embraces teammate Aaron Smith following the team's victory during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 semi-final match between Argentina and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The All Blacks have stormed into the Rugby World Cup final in France, crushing Argentina 44-6 victory in this morning’s semi-final.

Dominating the first half with three tries and a 20-6 lead, the momentum continued with another four tries in the second half.

Will Jordan nailed a semi-final hat-trick, with three tries. Shannon Frizell managed two of his own, and both Aaron Smith and Jordie Barrett made their marks across the line with one a piece.

Precise footwork from Richie Mo’unga added a penalty and three conversions. Meanwhile, Argentina’s Emiliano Boffelli managed to slot two penalties.

In a game where Aotearoa’s discipline stood out, the only infraction was a brief 10-minute sidelining of Scott Barrett for a hand-in-ruck.

Tomorrow’s other semi will decide if the ABs clash with either South Africa or England in next week’s final.



