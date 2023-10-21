Wahine’s free firewood programme receives 730 tons of trees to break vicious cycle of whānau illnesses

A firewood bank that will break the vicious cycle of family illnesses in winter has been given an unexpected boost with the donation of 730 tons of trees.

A woodbank works similarly to a foodbank, but instead of food, it’s firewood that’s supplied to the most in need.

The scheme, organised by SEED New Zealand CEO Cherie Tirikatene (Ngāi Tahu) has been a work in progress for the past two years, with the idea first taking shape in August 2021.

Tirikatene held family hui and put on kai, and received the feedback that Tapawera families were running out of wood halfway through the year, yet farmers had fallen trees on their farms and had nowhere to take them.

Tirikatene said some cities had curtainbanks. This was essentially the same process, so she put out the message out to the community.

“If you’ve got firewood, or access to firewood that you don’t need, homai (give it to me) and I’ll actually put it to a place that is needed.”

PF Olsen’s Sam Nuske, Steve Borlase from Borlase Trucking Company, SEED NZ CEO Cherie Tirikatene and Alfie the Puppy on the job. (Supplied)

So far, she’s been able to supply nine families with wood, and has received heart-warming feedback. A solo mum told her she had tried to organise wood to be delivered, but together with the cost of the delivery fee, simply couldn’t afford it.

“Your firewood that you supplied, kept me and my two children warm for the rest of the winter,” she reported.

That was a good start, but Tirikatene knew there was a greater need. Again, she called out to the community – come with your log splitters, and chainsaws, and safety equipment, and SEED will front up with petrol and feed you some kai.

And people did, like local legend Karla Lee, who showed up to ring up donated trees at a volunteer day held in October last year.

A further call for wood donations yielded 400 tonnes of firewood from PF Olsen, in partnership with the Tasman District Council who are paying for the delivery, and approximately 330 tonnes from the Soper Whaanau Trust, which together would equate to enough firewood for 365 families.

In the forestry community, with log prices decreasing, Tirikatene has heard of men losing their jobs or having their hours cut.

She hopes to employ some of these people to process, dry and deliver the wood, potentially using some of the cadetship programme in places like Te Puni Kōkiri, the Ministry of Māori Development, and she’s also working on a website by which whānau could use their MSD number to order wood, whether they be Māori or Pākehā.

“A lot of the time when support is being offered, you have to fill out a form, you have to jump through this hoop, and by the end of it, that has not been a mana-enhancing process, and you feel like a piece of crap.

“We’ve got whānau that are real whakamā (ashamed), and it’s not just Māori whānau either ... you have Pākehā that are shy to ask for support because they feel like they shouldn’t be. I don’t want anyone to miss out.”

Local woman Karla Lee ringing up donated trees at a volunteer day. (Supplied)

Tirikatene is also looking for funding for equipment like log splitters.

In the end, the goal is to set families up for warm and dry homes, and from falling further into the poverty trap.

“If tamariki get sick, they either still go to school because the mum has to go to work, and then they pass the germs on and other kids get sick, or the whole household gets sick and then they’ve become even lower income.

“It’s just a vicious cycle, and with a solution like the firewood bank, it’s ABC,” she said.

-Stuff