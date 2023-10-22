Wrestling and UFOs explored in new rangatahi theatre series

A professional wrestler and Toi Whakaari graduate, Tyler Wilson-Kōkiri will make his directorial debut in the rangatahi programme from Te Pou Theatre. (Supplied)

Four compelling topics, ranging from the world of professional wrestling to alien fascination, urban Māori identity to the realms of commercialism, form the foundation of Te Pou Theatre’s Rangatahi Programme.

Set in Tāmaki Makaurau, the initiative propels young Māori playwrights by offering professional mentorship, culminating in performances slated for November at Te Pou Theatre.

The participants individually helm their shows while collectively contributing to each other’s productions. This collaborative approach ensures they imbibe the spirit of collective art practices within a kaupapa Māori framework.

The four featured plays include Wrestling with Regret by Tyler Wilson-Kōkiri, Limited Time Only by Hone Nanda Taukiri, Concerning the UFO sighting at Mt Roskill, Auckland by Reon Bell, and Ngā Reta by Te Huamanuka Luiten-Apirana.

Wilson-Kōkiri, an professional wrestler and Toi Whakaari graduate, takes his first foray into writing and staging his work. He notes, “Since I graduated from Toi Whakaari, Te Pou has nurtured and fostered my voice and have looked after and kept an eye on me,” he says.

He says most associate Māori theatre with trauma and identity-focused plays and that the raft of different topics explored during the Rangatahi Season shows how Māori theatre is emerging.

“It’s important that the voices of rangatahi are coming through,” he says.

“I am lucky to have such a positive experience as a theatre maker because of my relationship with Te Pou Theatre.”

Te Pou Theatre producer, Maioha Allen, says the Rangatahi Season is unique in giving future storytellers a Māori platform to develop their craft.

“The importance of supporting our rangatahi, our emerging artist is to ensure toi Māori will always have a place and vehicle to convey and portray stories by Māori, for Māori,” he says.

“Young Māori voices need to be heard, and we want to be able to support them on their journey.”

The Rangatahi Season runs from 7th November to 2nd December at Te Pou Theatre, Auckland. More details are available at: www.tepoutheatre.nz.





Te Pou Theatre Rangatahi Season 2023 - Tuesday 7th Nov - Saturday 2nd Dec 2023.

Play 1: Concerning The UFO Sighting at Mt Roskill, Auckland by Reon Bell

When: 7th - 11th Nov 2023, 7pm - 5 nights.

Synopsis

A solo theatre show that tells the story of a young man in 1980′s Auckland that is struggling with his growing belief in aliens, and his life as a closeted gay man.

Creatives:

Reon Bell - Performer & Creator (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) Sean Rivera – Director, Filipino _________________________________________________________________________________ Play 2: Wrestling with Wregret by Tyler Wilson-Kōkiri

When: 14-18 Nov 2023, 7pm - 5 nights.

Synopsis

The words that have split Mātī into two since they were first spoken to him from his mother. He lives a double life. The life of a business-stock broker-estate guy who writes pay cheque thingys, and a Professional Wrestler, in his mind and in his eyes. He encounters an event that merges his two lives.

Creatives:

Tyler Wilson-Kōkiri - Performer & Creator (Ngāti Porou) Tuakoi Ohia - Director (Ngāti Hine, Mataatua, Tainui, Te Arawa, Te Āti Awa and Ngāi Pākehā)

_________________________________________________________________________________

Play 3: Limited Time Only by Hone Taukiri

When: 21-25 Nov 2023, 5 nights.

Synopsis

When the world of high art collides with the world of advertising and consumerism ‘Limited Time Only’ is what you get. An absurd physical-theatre from a multi-award show watching director.

Creatives:

Hone Taukiri - Creator and Director (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Tama Te Rā) Natasha Van Etten – Producer (Ngai Te Rangi) Millie Manning – Performer (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha, Rapuwai) Nikeidrian Lologa Peters – Performer (Fiji, Samoa - Magiagi, Tuaefu & Te Arawa) Mateusz Budzyna-Dawidowski - Performer (Kraków, Poland)

_________________________________________________________________________________

Play 4: Ngā Reta by Te Huamanuka Luiten-Apirana When: 28Nov - 2Dec 2023, 7pm - 5 nights Synopsis:

Kāore a Mia e pīrangi ana i tōna Māoritanga. Ki a ia, he mahi taumaha, he mahi mamae hoki, te mahi a te Māori. Engari, ka whiwhi a Mia i ngā reta a tōna Māmā. Ka huripoki tōna ao, me ōna whakaaro. Ka hoki ia ki te papa kāinga? Ko wai tōna Pāpā? Ka whakatika ia i te hononga ki tōna Māmā?

Urban Māori Mia, rejects her Māoritanga. To her, being Māori is too deep and heavy. When a box of letters arrive from Nan about her mum’s journey through womanhood, Mia’s world is turned upside down. Will she return home? Who is her real Dad? Can she fix the relationship with her Mum?

Ngā Reta is a reo Māori

Creatives:

Te Huamanuka Luiten-Apirana - Writer, Performer (Ngāti Hikairo, Tainui)