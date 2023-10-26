Warriors unveiled new threads for 30th season

The One New Zealand Warriors have unveiled their new apparel, including their playing strips for the 2024 season.

It comes after the franchise confirmed local company Dynasty Sport as their apparel partner for the season and beyond.

In formalising the partnership, chief executive Cameron George celebrated this as another step forward in reaffirming the club’s identity as a proud New Zealand brand.

“From our earliest discussions, it was clear the One New Zealand Warriors and Dynasty Sport shared a number of core values,” said George.

Dynasty Sport’ already supplies apparel for teams such as the Manly Sea Eagles, Gold Coast Titans, and rugby teams like the Tasman Mako, and New Zealand bowls and volleyball.

Māori artists Henare Brooking and Maia Gibs were instrumental in the design of the line.

“We really wanted designs that spoke for all the Pacific cultures that are represented in the team, so that was something that was very important for us,” says Brooking.

Gibbs adds: “The patterns on the away jersey talk about travel and acknowledging the indigenous people there in Australia and carrying their whānau with them wherever they go.”

Co-founder and Director of Dynasty Sport Tyler Rakich said they are “beyond excited” to partner with a club they’ve dreamed of collaborating with.

“Some of my best memories were sitting in the West Stand at Ericsson Stadium as a young fella with my grandfather, cheering on the Warriors,” he said.

The apparel line is also environmentally friendly, with almost all items being made from recycled plastic.

“On the replica jersey there’s 38 plastic bottles that goes into one of those,” says Rakich.

The One New Zealand Warriors’ Season 2024 collection will be available to purchase through dynastysport.co.nz from Friday, October 27, 2023.