‘Chains of the past have been broken,’ rising Māori artist says

A Tūhoe descendant who grew up within the Black Power is living a markedly different life nowadays.

Lloyd Matiu Whiri from Whakatāne is now a fulltime artist who uses digital tools to share his work with the world.

Although his upbringing may have been difficult, that has never held him back.

“I come from a pretty dark background but not all of it was dark - there was some sunshine there. But there were things there that I didn’t want to see, which made me not want to bring it to these kids’ world. I had to make the choice and change it up and break that chain. So, what I had seen growing up, these kids haven’t seen at all. That’s just a blessing in itself,” he says.

Whiri started his work with digital art at the start of this year and his reputation grew quickly here and overseas. His talent has now earned him a place with the world’s largest online retail company.

“It’s quite mind-blowing aye, I never thought that this would happen, thanks to the Generator and Mark Lang for making that happen... He allowed me to put up a piece in his studio which caught the eyes of Amazon. That’s how they got connected and that’s how we got connected. So it’s pretty buzzy.”

Whiri’s work was first displayed in the Tika Pono Toi art gallery and studio in Dargaville where his exhibition VIBEZ Create created traction and eventually sold.

The piece in question was a digital art piece portraying his story through his work, in a large digital mural.

Whiri says this line of work continues to blow him away, and allows him to do what he loves.

“It’s beneficial for these kids, and I find it a lot of fun sitting at home drawing on my iPad, and then, when I finish the piece, people want it. And it’s a good way to make income when you’re bored.”

So much so, that for his son Peter he is an inspiration.

“He’s a cool dad, and he makes cool t-shirts and jerseys... and I wanna be like him one day,” Peter says.

Along with his art, Whiri is also selling his own clothing brand, called V1BEZ100, via Amazon and through his own website.