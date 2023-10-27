Palmer: New international rugby competition may mean more games for Maōri All Blacks

From: Jaxin Daniels, Tahu News

The announcement of the new international rugby competition has left rugby governing bodies scratching their heads, wondering how this benefits the smaller teams.

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board chair Dame Farah Palmer is optimistic about the new competition.

“Good on World Rugby for trying to do something to make sure we are getting some consistency across the northern and southern hemispheres in terms of opportunities.

“It’ll mean more games for the All Blacks in particular, and hopefully that might create some opportunities for the Māori All Blacks.”

World Rugby also announced a second division consisting of 12 teams with promotion and relegation will commence in 2030.

“It will provide crucial opportunities (and certainty of fixtures) for unions currently outside of the existing annual competitions.”

More games for tier two

World Rugby boss Bill Beaumont wants “tier-two” nations to play more tests.

“We must and will do everything we can to provide greater certainty and opportunity of regular high-level competition for these teams.”

The new opportunities come after a successful campaign by many of the lower-ranked nations.

“The likes of Portugal, Samoa, Tonga, Uruguay, Chile and Georgia may be gone but they are certainly not forgotten.”

South America Rugby president Sebastian Pineyrua doesn’t see this benefiting the competition in World Rugby.

“It will kill rugby. It will be impossible to compete with those teams in four or five years. They’re going to go up and the others will go down.”

Māori All Blacks ‘a taonga’

Palmer doesn’t want the Māori All Blacks to be overlooked and considers them equal to the other top teams in Aotearoa.

“We see this as a team in black like all the other teams in black.

“The Māori All Blacks are a taonga … we want to continue to cherish it and make sure it’s able to be appreciated in the future as well.”

She believes when given the chance, the Māori All Blacks can be a top team in the world.

“The best of our Māori players in the Māori All Blacks, we have got a chance of being competitive with those tier-one unions.”

The Rugby World Cup final has been somewhat overlooked given the news of the revamped rugby calendar but Palmer has her own thoughts on what will happen this weekend.

‘Been though a lot’

“Of course I’m going to say the All Blacks are going to win.

“They’ve slowly been building up to this World Cup.

“They’ve been through a lot … they seem to have used that to fuel their performances.”

But if the unthinkable happens and the All Blacks lose, Palmer knows the country will be in mourning.

“I don’t think you even need to announce it, I think it’ll just be like that anyway.”

The Māori All Blacks have two games lined up when they travel to Japan to face the Japan XV next Winter.