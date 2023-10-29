Teething problems: Auckland couple warn of cheap dental holidays

In a video promoting a dental clinic in Mumbai, Kiwis Raniera and Muna Lee show off their million-dollar smiles which they got for a fraction of the price.

But six months later, the couple’s smiles have turned upside down. Raniera has chipped teeth and is unable to eat properly.

It comes as the Dental Association says the number of Kiwis taking dental holidays is growing and dentists warn against “quick fixes”, as well as boarding a flight after surgery.

The Lees, traditional Māori art practioners from South Auckland, both needed dental treatment but couldn’t afford the tens of thousands of dollars it would cost in New Zealand.

Raniera hadn’t been able to eat a steak for the past 20 years.

Muna and Raniera Lee travelled to Mumbai for dental surgery but now want to warn Kiwis about the risks. (Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald)

“I had no bottom back teeth and could only use my front teeth, which have eroded,” he told the Herald on Sunday.

Muna lost teeth during her four pregnancies and was living with debilitating pain from previous dental work.

Conscious of her missing teeth, she rarely smiled.

Desperate for treatment they started researching dental clinics in Bali, Turkey, Israel, Dubai and India.

Muna in Mumbai. (Supplied)

They chose Dentzz in Mumbai, which marketed itself as an award-winning clinic and offered a 20-year warranty. Muna says it was also the cheapest and boasted rave reviews on its website.

In December last year, the couple had a Zoom consultation with the clinic’s leading dentist and, convinced they would receive top-class treatment, booked their flights to India.

Dental care should be a basic human right

Muna calculated that the couple would need to find nearly $160,000 for the combined work needed in New Zealand. The couple’s treatment in Mumbai was $36,000.

“Dental care should be a basic human right,” Muna says. “It is astronomically expensive and unobtainable here.

“We were there for three weeks. Your teeth get pulled out, implants are put in and temporary dentures. It was hard case, we looked like a couple of toothless nannies.”

Muna is happy with her new teeth.

“Having functionality and being pain free is the most important thing so that was worth it, that’s why we smile ... and we can eat.”

Muna and Raniera used their life savings to pay for the dental treatment and a holiday to celebrate their 50th birthdays. It was the first time they had been away from their four children in 18 years.

The Lees at Mumbai's Dentzz clinic. (Supplied)

In April, they flew business class to Mumbai and booked into a five-star luxury hotel at Juhu beach, near the clinic.

At their first appointment, the couple had scans, X-rays and a full mouth examination.

Scans revealed Muna had cracks in every tooth, so she decided to have a full mouth restoration and will need to fly back to Mumbai for the crowns to be placed on her implants.

In the Zoom meeting, Raniera was told his bottom teeth needed replacing but he also decided on a full mouth restoration after x-rays revealed his top teeth had been previously botched in New Zealand.

“My top teeth weren’t functional so they convinced me to get them fixed too.”

Initially, Raniera was happy with the result but, when he returned home, he felt something was wrong. His new crowns weren’t positioned in the right place, which affected his bite and three teeth have chipped.

In Mumbai, he was eating only soft food, and didn’t have much time to trial his new teeth.

“When I got home, and I started eating I knew things weren’t right. You need time for your teeth to settle down, my bottom teeth aren’t in the same position where my original teeth were.

Raniera undergoing dental work in Mumbai. (Supplied)

“I’ve been used to biting food with my front teeth the same way for most of my life. I’m still biting that way which is why the teeth are chipped. Dentzz started the job, they need to fix the problem.”

On the clinic’s website, Dentzz offers a 20-year warranty for two-stage implants, 10 years for crowns and bridges, and three years for ceramic veneers.

The couple believed the warranty included flights and accommodation for any remedial work.

“I felt frustrated and a little bit sick in the stomach when we were told the warranty didn’t,” Muna said.

For two months, the couple sought reimbursement from Dentzz.

The clinic offered to pay for Raniera’s crowns to be repaired in Auckland, but he wanted his airfares and accommodation reimbursed.

After the Herald on Sunday emailed questions to the clinic, Manish Gwalani, the international client manager, emailed the couple agreeing to pay for Raniera’s flights, 10 days’ accommodation and to repair his teeth.

The couple are relieved Dentzz is standing by the warranty.

“We are so rapt and thankful they understood our situation,” Muna said. “They were incredibly apologetic and will reimburse us once we land.”

Dentzz did not respond to questions from the Herald on Sunday.

Beware of the ‘quick fix’

Periodontist Dr Richard Longbottom warns that dental holidays and “quick fixes” are risky and that re-doing bad dental work is expensive.

“You can’t fix a gum problem with one long appointment. You can’t get implants and put teeth in straight away without any risk. If you rush complex work, you risk irreversible damage to your mouth.

“I have seen many patients who have had implants placed where they cannot be crowned or cleaned.”

Dr Richard Longbottom is a peridontist and dental specialist. (Supplied)

Longbottom said the more invasive the treatment, the more difficult and expensive it is to reverse.

“Many dentists won’t see you and will tell you to go back to your overseas dentist to sort the thing out.”

He has had many patients referred to him who have complications with dental work done overseas.

“A few are easily sorted out, like gluing a crown back, but complex cases require multiple stages to rebuild the jaw, gums and teeth.”

Chief executive of New Zealand Dental Association, Dr Mo Amso, said anecdotal reports from dentists suggest dental work done offshore is a growing problem.

“Patients presenting with complications from dental care received overseas declined during the Covid –19 pandemic. NZDA anticipates those numbers will gradually go up again, sadly.”

Amso also advises against flying after surgery.

“Any change in air pressure could cause complications and if you are on a lengthy flight from India you could end up with swelling and more pain.”

Not covered by travel insurance

Tim Grafton, chief executive of the Insurance Council of NZ, warns that travel insurance policies specifically exclude elective surgery and dental treatments.

Insurance covers sudden and unforeseen events, and complications from dental implants are not considered unforeseen, he says.

Longbottom says it is crucial to verify the credentials of a dentist before seeking treatment overseas but says people are better off having consistent care from a dentist in New Zealand and establishing an affordable plan.

“There are lots of regulations in New Zealand to protect patients.”

The couple are happy that Raniera is being reimbursed. (supplied)

In some other countries that’s not the case.

“The problem is who do you complain to? How do you get your money back, do you have to fly 12,000 kilometres and will you ever get your health back?”

Raniera and Muna are planning to head back to Mumbai on Boxing Day for three weeks. They want to caution other Kiwis thinking of having dental work done offshore.

“There were no negative reviews on the website and there was a 20-year warranty for implants,” Muna says. “That gave us peace of mind.”

But the clinic did not break down what the warranty covered.

“My message to anyone travelling overseas for dental treatment is: ‘Do your research, ask the right questions and read the fine print. Some things can be lost in translation.’”

