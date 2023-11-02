Entry opens for manu world champs

Registrations have opened for the inaugural Z Manu World Championships set to take place this summer in Aotearoa.

This unique event promises to be a thrilling celebration of the iconic Kiwi pastime — the manu, a dive-bomb unique to New Zealand, perfected at secret (and not so secret) spots throughout the country.

From today, manu enthusiasts are invited to register for one of five regional qualifier events in Pōneke-Wellington, Ōtautahi-Christchurch, Kirikiriroa-Hamilton, and Tāmaki Makaurau-Auckland. These qualifier events will determine who will compete at the grand final in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on March 9.

Manu enthusiasts put hours of practice into their craft. This national event is designed to give them the platform they deserve, quite literally, with a 7m-high custom platform being built in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour for the final.

Organiser Scott Rice, founder of the NZ Ocean Swim Series and an elite swimmer- lifeguard himself, believes attendees will be impressed by the level of skill and technicality on display. He promises an event that will captivate the country and a celebration that is uniquely Kiwi.

Manu athletes are officially in training throughout the country.

Ōtorohanga-based Wendy Te Aaretoa is in training in Kāwhia. She was second in the last large competition (2019, NZ Bomb Comp) and is hoping to better her place at the Z Manu World Champs. Wendy is participating as part of her 51st birthday celebrations. To better her 2019 place, she will have to beat champion manu diver Shelby Cately, who honed her craft growing up around the Wairoa River and Pori Pori swimming hole.

Ryder Donovan is the captain of the North Harbour U17 Māori rugby team — but puts equal hours into manu as a sport of choice. He spends hours perfecting his craft at his favourite spot, Orewa Bridge. Ryder will be competing in the Auckland qualifier in February and hoping to secure a spot in the final.

Jono Horton, considered the reigning South Island bomb champ, is well into training. He hopes to not only take out the Christchurch qualifier, to be held at Jellie Park, Christchurch, but then take out the national title and make the South Island proud.

Hads Te Huia, of Te Awamutu, is one of New Zealand’s most well-known bomb authorities and is excited to see the art of manu recognised at such scale, saying, “People in general see bombing as fun but for me I see it as an opportunity to create a deeper connection between water and people. Water-wai is important to us as it is a life force. An event of this size provides an opportunity to highlight that and bring people together safely around water.”

The competition will feature a custom-built and patented “manu tech” judging system developed with support from AUT professor and biomechanist Patria Hume. Divisions cater for all ages including pakeke-adult, rangatahi-youth, and tamariki-kids. Jump platforms ranging from 1-8m will challenge participants, and judging criteria will include factors such as height, volume of the splash, and the impact sound.

To secure a place in this historic competition, manu enthusiasts are encouraged to register promptly. There are limited places available.

The Details

Pōneke-Wellington qualifier, January 27-28, Wellington waterfront

Kirikiriroa-Hamilton qualifier February 3-4, Water World

Ōtautahi-Christchurch qualifier, February 10-11, Jellie Park Recreation and Sport Centre

Tāmaki Makaurau-Auckland qualifier #1, February 23-25, Karanga Plaza, Viaduct Harbour

Tāmaki Makaurau-Auckland qualifier #2, March 1-3, Karanga Plaza, Viaduct Harbour

Final – Tāmaki Makaurau-Auckland, March 9, Karanga Plaza, Viaduct Harbour