Rāhui placed after IronMāori tragedy will be lifted today

A rāhui respecting an IronMāori swimmer and the sea area where they died on Saturday will be lifted today.

The rāhui was put in place by kaumātua on Saturday as distressed organisers, competitors, whānau and others tried to cope with the tragedy, which happened in the first hour of the second day of the 15th anniversary of IronMāori, a major Hawke’s Bay-based exercise, fitness, recreation and health initiative still headed by founder Heather Te Au Skipworth.

It covered the area of Ahuriri Beach and sea out to a line between the points of Te Karaka and Te Karaka to Te Herenga Waka o Ahuriri, the area between the inner harbour entrance and the Port of Napier.

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay, which had not been involved in the event, also asked people to refrain from swimming, fishing or boating in the area, as a mark of respect.

It followed the death in the water of a swimmer in the early stages of the IronMāori and quarter and half IronMan triathlon events, which started at 7am and were part of two days of events for participants from young children to the over 70s, with about 1500 competitors from around the country and overseas.

Police said they were informed of the death about 7.45am and on Sunday confirmed the circumstances had been referred to the Coroner.

Te Au Skipworth made an emotional renouncement following the tragedy on Saturday.

“As an event organiser it is absolutely heartbreaking to have a participant pass at our event, as they all become part of our wider whānau.

“Firstly our hearts go out to the whānau, we send our aroha and heartfelt sorrow to each and everyone of you at this very sad and tough time, please know that we are thinking of you all.

“To the Surf Life Saving team, our Swim Director, our Swim Marshals, the Event Medics, The NZ Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and those who came in to aid and support the team, thank you all very much, we are sincerely grateful and appreciate you all.

“To Papa Jerry Hapuku, Koro Bevan Taylor, Tuehu Harris, Mana Hazel, Teiti Hapuku & Mana Ahuriri for guiding us in tikanga yesterday, we are forever grateful and thankful to have you all in our lives.

“To all our kaitautoko, set up crew and all our sponsors, thank you for looking after everyone and the care you gave to all our participants and their whānau.

“To all of our IRONMĀORI participants, your whānau and all those that came to tautoko the kaupapa, we thank you all for putting your trust in us and accepting the decisions that were made, they were not easy ones to make, however we know they were the right ones, so we are truly thankful for the way you received them.

“To all of my team, it was a very sad and tough day for you all and I know your thoughts were and are still with the whānau, all whilst ensuring you stayed focussed on what you needed to do. I cannot express the amount of gratitude and aroha I have for each and everyone of you, I love you all.

“If any of our participants feel you may be struggling with what happened, please reach out to us either in a pm or via email, and we will get you some support.

“Moe mai rā e te mareikura hoki atu ki ngā ringa o te atua.”

