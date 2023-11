The scene at Kuirau Park after a car crashed through a fence into a hot pool. (Andrew Warner / NZME)

A driver has been rescued after a car drove into a boiling hot pool in Rotorua.

Police said they responded to the incident shortly before 2.20pm after a single vehicle lost control at a roundabout and crashed through a fence on Ranolf St.

A police spokesperson confirmed the vehicle crashed into a hot pool at Kuirau Park.

“The driver is now out of the vehicle and injuries are yet to be reported but Hato Hone St John are at the scene,” they said.