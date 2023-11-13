Warriors to have first Anzac home match since 2015; 2024 draw announced

The Wahs Movement will still be strong come 2024. Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images. (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

The NRL has confirmed the 2024 fixtures for their 17 clubs, and it confirms a few pieces of good news for the Warriors faithful.

With 27 rounds of rugby league action kicking off from Las Vegas in the organisation’s first international season opener on March 3, the Warriors will have their first dibs at home in Auckland, hosting the Cronulla Sharks on Friday, March 8.

Their season includes 10 home games, including a trip to the South Island to face the Canberra Raiders in Christchurch after it was confirmed last week that the city will play host to one game for the next three seasons.

In other news, the annual Anzac fixture will also be played at home and, although it’s not against usual opponents the Melbourne Storm, the Gold Coast Titans will instead be there at Mt Smart as part of the NRL’s Anzac Day commemorations.

Round 11 will see the Magic Round return to Brisbane. Considered the home team that round, the Warriors face 2023 magic round opponents, the three-time reigning champions Penrith Panthers, once again for 2024.

They will have four of their home games played in the first six rounds, making their season start all the better for their fan base after a record-breaking home-and-away crowd attendance in 2023 and the rise of the ‘Wahs’ movement.

Finishing how they will start, their round 26 encounter will also be against the Sharks followed by a bye in round 27.

Two weeks of pre-season action begins on February 15, with the Warriors taking on the Wests Tigers and the following week Redcliffe Dolphins.

With the draw confirmed, pre-season training has been well underway for the club. It’s now up to 2023 coach of the year Andrew Webster and company to see if they can make 2024 their year.







