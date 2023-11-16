Bird that won the hearts of thousands, named the winner of the century

The Pūteketeke took out this year’s Forest and Bird, Bird of the Century competition and cemented its legacy in the hearts and minds of the world.

After what he called an “aggressive campaign” to ensure the victory of the Pūteketeke, American talk-show host John Oliver collected over 290,000 votes for the manu.

Forest and Bird chief executive, Nicola Toki says those global supporters meant the Pūteketeke flew head and shoulders over the competition.

“What a fantastic and random opportunity to be able to showcase our beautiful manu to the world. And in this case the Pūteketeke, which has won through a landslide victory it’s fair to say, thanks to old mate John Oliver from the other side of the world,” she says.

Votes were cast from all around the world, following Oliver’s campaign, with billboards, signs, even plane banners plastered all around the globe in support of the Pūteketeke, Toki says this was great marketing in growing awareness for our native manu.

“Votes came in from 195 countries across the world. That’s pretty spectacular in terms of being able to shine a light on what’s special about this place, and what it means though is we are now going to have to demonstrate that we can look after this stuff. 82% of all native manu are threatened with extinction, so we’ve got some work to do,” she says.

The previous record was in 2021 when more than 56,000 total votes were cast. This year’s centennial competition blew that record out of the water, and Forest and Bird wants to continue its mission of giving nature a voice.

“We want to use this opportunity as a love that both New Zealanders and our International bird lovers have shown, to build on benefiting our native wildlife and their native habitats,” she says.

Top 10 results in the competition include,