Iwi lift Waitematā rāhui

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has lifted the rāhui over Waitematā Harbour in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The temporary prohibition over water-related activities was put in place on September 28 following high-volume wastewater overflows from the Ōrākei main sewer caused by a blocked sinkhole.

“We are pleased to announce the lifting of the rāhui. Activities such as swimming, fishing, and paddling can now resume,” Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chair Marama Royal said, after a karakia was held at Ōkahu Bay on Thursday morning to formally lift the rāhui.

Royal said the overflows had resulted in a disruption to the natural systems and mauri of the Waitematā and she thanked the community for their collective patience and respect in observing the rāhui, a traditional means of managing the effects of such disruptions.

“We thank everyone for respecting the rāhui, and as we move into this next phase, let’s remember our collective responsibility as kaitiaki.”

Watercare chief executive Dave Chambers acknowledged the “heartbreaking” impact of the overflows.

“We know the overflows were heartbreaking for so many Aucklanders, but particularly for the people of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei as kaitiaki of the Waitematā.”

Chambers said the impact seems to have been “highly localised” and results so far indicate the harbour is recovering “incredibly well”.

“... [A]s a result, most beaches have green water quality pins on Safeswim again, which is great news ahead of summer.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Watercare will meet with experts in environmental systems regeneration next week to begin planning for the rehabilitation of the Waitematā following this event.