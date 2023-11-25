Stolen Māori battalion taonga recovered

A taonga, symbolising the sacrifice of Māori battalion soldiers, stolen in broad daylight from Te Rau Aroha Museum has been recovered undamaged, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and police said Friday evening.

The kauri gum memorial to the A Company ‘Gum Diggers’ - which is 30cm long and weighs 2kg - was on public display when it was stolen last Sunday.

CCTV appears to show the involvement of two adults and a child.

A Waitangi Treaty Grounds release said the “precious” piece of kauri gum was returned by a member of the public on Friday afternoon.

“The Waitangi National Trust Board and staff want to extend their sincere appreciation to the general public and the museum community for the support we have received, and the generous offers made since the incident.”

Police added in their own release that the taonga had been returned “undamaged”.

“Fortunately, and thanks to a member of the public, the Kauri gum has been returned to the museum, undamaged.”

The police haven’t yet spoken to this member of the public but said they would like to “in order to assist with our investigation”.

At this stage, no arrests have been made, however, police have made some progress in their investigation.

“As a result of positive lines of enquiry and staff reviewing a number of hours’ worth of CCTV footage, a vehicle of interest was located,” Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said.

“Police are continuing to investigate this incident. We ask anyone with information regarding this matter to please get in touch.”

Museum curator Chanel Clarke earlier this week was critical of those that stole the taonga.

“I have no doubt that those people who came in here have ancestors, have tūpuna, that are in this gallery. They probably have ancestors who fought and this is not the type of behaviour that is becoming of their whānau,” Clarke told 1 News.

With the kauri piece now recovered, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds release said Clarke is “relieved and thankful”.

She looks forward to placing it back on display in the museum shortly, it said.

This article has been updated.



