Meri Kirihimete: Fill your stocking with aroha with this Māori-made gift guide

Meri Kirihimete: the festive season is almost in full-swing, so if you’re still gift shopping, why not reach for the products produced by our country’s great indigenous businesses?

From fashion to books and everything in between, here are our picks for some of the best Māori-made products that will make fantastic gifts this festive season.

Fashion and accessories

Why tangi be happy tee, $65

Hohepa ‘Hori’ Thompson’s line of clothing (and art) has showcased the Ōtaki-based artist’s iconic designs since 2012.

This tee, available in white, grey, and black, is one of Hori’s first designs, depicting the joining of Māori and Pākehā cultures.

Ahu Boutique's tartan dress, and Hori's Why tangi be happy tee. Ahu Boutique / Hori

Tartan pocket dress, $169

Adrienne Whitewood (Rongowhakaata/Nga Puhi) and Hoete Mitai-Ngatai (Te Arawa/Mataatua) are the co-owners and creative designers behind Ahu Boutique, a Rotorua-born business providing Māori-made clothing since 2013.

Embroidered with Ahu Boutique’s poi logo, this stylish and summer-friendly dress makes supporting Indigenous businesses easy this festive season.

Māori enamel pin set, $60 (on sale from $76)

Wear your pride with these enamel pins, a set of four which includes the phrases “Proud to Be Māori”, “Guided by My Tūpuna”, “Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori”, and “Reclaiming My Reo”, made by Maimoa Collective.

Ceramic kōwhai earrings, $99

Fiona-Mary Bryant (Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki) makes these earrings by hand, meaning every pair will be different in size and finish. The golden yellow of the kōwhai, a symbol of strength and courage, adds a great pop of sunshine to compliment the sunny season.

Tino two chains necklace, $79

Rerehua Boutique carry a large range of Māori-inspired jewellery, from necklaces and earrings to rings and shoe charms. The two-chain tino necklace, in 18k gold or rhodium plated, is a beautiful statement piece with only five-star reviews on their website.

Homeware and decor

Mangopare knit blanket, $99.99

This woven cotton blanket from the Mine Collective comes in green, black and red, black and grey, beige, maroon, and yellow, and is adorned with koru designs.

The cot-sized throw will work for a mother and baby, or else as a decorative throw that will keep you snug in the colder seasons.

Pounamu and cowboy boots art print, from $59

Artist Maku Fenaroli (Justina Makurata Bisset, Ngāi Tūhoe) works with watercolour to create beautiful prints depicting wāhine Māori.

Recreation and education

Kaupapa game, $120

You don’t need to be an expert in te reo Māori to play Kura Rēhia’s award-winning Kaupapa board game – just keen on expanding your vocabulary, and having fun while doing it.

Whakawhetai: Gratitude – A Daily Bilingual Journal, $36.99

The practice of daily gratitude journaling has seen a lot of research to support claims of improving mental health, and Hira Nathan’s (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngā Puhi) journal brings te ao Māori to the forefront of this wellness practice.

Ngā Tae O Ngā O Manu (Colours of the birds), $32.95

This activity book for tamariki will keep young minds busy with gorgeously illustrated images of Aotearoa’s native bird life for your children to flex their artistic skills, and interactive activities to challenge their thinking.

Food and drink

Kawhe black box set, $68

Jessica and Paully Raiwiri (Ngāti Paoa) are the minds behind Samāori, blending the couple’s cultural identity while providing New Zealand with koko from Sale’aula, Jessica’s home village in Savai’i island, Samoa.

This set includes a kawhe mug, beans of your choice, and 120g of chocolate coated Samoan coffee beans.

Sauci Honey twin gift pack, $25 (on sale from $30)

With over 2000 beehives and two Māori operators in the Far North, Kia Ora’s beloved honey and sauces range is enjoyed not only in NZ, but by customers in Japan, Australia, Romania, France and Switzerland.

This pack includes the Manuka Honey and Balsamic Vinegar and Manuka Honey Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Infused Avocado Oil products.

Tokanga (picnic basket), $150

You’ll probably need something to carry your kai and inu, and this tokanga made by The Dreaming Robin is a basket and serving board all-in-one.

Capable of carrying up to 15kg, the lid of the basket acts as a board for your outdoor eating needs, adorned with designs inspired by local beaches, Waimarama and Waipuka, and Te Mata peak.

Health and beauty

Kawakawa balm, $40

Aotea’s kawakawa balm is an everything type of product – it can be used for skin irritations such as eczema, psoriasis, and nappy rash, as well as chapped lips, dry patches, and damaged skin.

Created by Tama Toki (Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi), the business has stayed on its home in Great Barrier Island since its inception in 2017, and supports a fund to send rangatahi from the area to Auckland Grammar.

Mea fragrance dark skies, $39

Created by Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, with the support of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Mea fragrances are crafted in the South Island from the taramea plant, long cultivated and used by Māori.

Dark Skies carries notes of Ylang Ylang, clove, bergamot, apricot and sweet vanilla mixed with the traditional Taramea plant. Mea fragrance’s line also includes taramea and water, taramea and wood, and taramea and herb.

Hana bontanicals pamper me package, $130

Take the stress out of your loved one’s life with a pampering box filled with goodies made from home grown native extract ingredients.

This box contains a Nutrient Rich Manuka Face Mask, Intensive Night Oil, a candle of your scent choice, and a free manaaki soap bar (while stocks last).







