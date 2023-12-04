Charter schools back on the books by 2025 and David Seymour will keep the name kura hourua

Kura hourua – charter schools - are set to reopen in 2025, says Act leader David Seymour.

Reinstating kura hourua was one of the policy agreements between the National and Act parties to form the new coalition government.

Charter schools were originally introduced by Seymour during Act’s confidence and supply arrangement with the National government in 2011. They were then scrapped by the Labour Government in 2017.

Seymour says there’s legislation to go through before kura hourua can relaunch as well as the tendering process to go through.

“You certainly won’t see it in 2024, firstly legislating putting in place the policy seeking the applicants, and then making sure they can form and open their schools. That’s going to take at least a year. So, potentially in term one in 2025,” Seymour told Waatea.News.Com.

In 2017, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour government with former Minister of Education Chris Hipkins abolished kura hourua after fierce opposition from unions.

But the abolition upset iwi leaders including Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi, Dame Tariana Turia, Pem Bird and the late Tā Toby Curtis. There was also disapproval from some Māori MPs within the Labour caucus at that time.

The iwi leaders went on to take a claim to the Waitangi Tribunal, opposing the closure of 11 kura, six of which were Māori. The claimants stated closure impeded the right of ākonga to a quality education.

“Denying Māori the opportunity to be consulted on major decisions affecting us for generations to come goes against everything that the Treaty of Waitangi stands for,” said Curtis.

Seventeen kura hourua were originally approved in 2012, with 12 reverting to special character status in 2017.

Kura hourua will retain its Māori name in spite of the coalition government seeking to remove te reo from public service agencies.

“We haven’t made a decision on the name but I think kura hourua is a wonderful name.”

“It represents the Crown and the operator of the kura and the two hulls of the waka.” said Seymour.

Charter schools can be found around the world. They sit outside state sector education, offering a more innovative curriculum and methods of teaching.

