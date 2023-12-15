‘I challenged parents to be more political’ - school principal

The principal of a South Auckland primary school is urging parents to inform themselves about the new coalition government and its plans for education.

“I challenged parents to be more political and more aware of what’s going on,” says Karl Vasau, the principal at Rowandale School in South Auckland.

His words come after the coalition government announced some of its policies affecting the education system.

“It’s not just education policies,” Vasau says.

“We are looking at housing and what’s preventing our families from putting food on the table because many of our families are really struggling to make ends meet.”

Rowandale School is one of three schools that benefit from the Giving Machines - a vending machine-like concept that allows members of the public to make donations to those in need during this festive season.

“They’re providing lunch packs for our kids and weekend packs for some of our families.”