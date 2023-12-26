Auckland malls in frenzy as shoppers flock for boxing day sales

Malls and shopping centres across the country are in a frenzy today as hundreds flock to their favourite retailer for Boxing Day sales.

One shopper told Te Ao News they travelled from Hamilton to Onehunga Dressmart, arriving at 7 am to cues as long as two hundred meters to get into the mall.

“We thought we were going to be able to go straight in or at least be at the front of the line because it doesn’t open until 8 but it took us about an hour just to get in.”

Inside, it was clear what was popular - Nike taking the cake with a line that seemed to wrap around the entire inside of the mall.

Security said that it was taking people at least 20 minutes just to exit the car park.

At Westfield Newmarket, shoppers got more than they bargained for, as they received a visit from the Fire and Emergency Department after a fog cannon was accidentally activated.

Boxing Day sales - scams to watch out for

Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said in the past, there was a build-up towards Christmas but this year was unusually quiet. She said stores already had big signs advertising 40 and 50 per cent off.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy urged consumers to do some research before they handed over cash, card, or gift vouchers.

PriceSpy research survey revealed Boxing Day offers great bargain opportunities - but only some things are cheaper.

The same sneaky sales tactics used on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are used to lure consumers on Boxing Day, Matinvesi-Bassett said.

PriceSpy, which is an independent and impartial price comparison site, found 17 per cent of the products listed on the site saw a price increase on Boxing Day last year. And 10 per cent was a fake sale - their price bumped up in the weeks leading up to the big day and then discounted.

This year, some consumers have opted out of big sales days because of the cost-of-living crisis.

The survey also found 94 per cent of respondents say they have been affected by the cost-of-living crisis this year. Despite this, 58 per cent of those surveyed said they saw Boxing Day as a way to save money.

“Fifty-eight per cent of survey respondents say they have delayed their Christmas shopping for the lower prices on Boxing Day,” Matinvesi-Bassett said.