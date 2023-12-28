Search for missing Northland diver continues

The diver was last seen near Tauroa (Reef) Point before he was reported as missing. Photo / NZME

Search and Rescue services are continuing the search for a male diver in the Ahipara area after he was reported missing five days ago.

On December 23, emergency services were notified about a man who went missing near Tauroa/Reef Point around 4pm.

A subsequent search of the shoreline, on the water and from the air failed to locate the diver.

Coastguard New Zealand media spokeswoman Kimberley Waters said that they were actively working with police rescue units in the search.

“On our part, we managed to conduct an aerial search on Wednesday, but unfortunately couldn’t locate the diver.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing diver during this difficult time.”

Waters said adverse weather conditions over the last five days had significantly impacted their visibility and their ability to carry out their planned search operations.

The Advocate understands that divers from search and rescue services were deployed to locate the missing diver. However, bad weather conditions forced the services and community members to conduct land-based searches on most days.

A police spokesperson said that although their rescue team also acknowledged the challenge presented by the rough weather and the tides. They would continue in their search efforts and ask that anyone with any information or sightings related to the diver come forward.

A rāhui has been placed on the area in respect for the man’s family on the Tauroa Coast by elders of Te Rarawa Kaiwhare and Ngā Tai o Te Uru from Te Kōhanga (Shipwreck Bay) to Waitārehu (at the entrance to the Herekino Harbour).

At this point, they are unable to advise when the rāhui can be lifted.

The public can contact the police at 105 and use the reference number 231223/6124.