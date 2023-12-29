Coastline drownings “a national tragedy” as new report released

Surf Life-Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) has released its National Beach and Coastal Safety Report for this year, exposing a grim reality of 46 fatal drownings along the coastline from June 2022 to June 2023.

“This brings the ten-year total to 424 fatalities,”

Adam Wooler SLSNZ Head of Coastal Safety and Research, lamented the toll, emphasizing,, a figure that should be considered a national tragedy. Each loss of life leaves families and communities shattered and highlights our collective responsibility to address this crisis.”

Key Figures from Report: • New Zealand’s ten-year average fatal drowning rate is 57% greater than Australia’s. • There were 424 fatal drownings along New Zealand’s coastline in the last decade. • On average, men account for 86% of fatal drownings each year. • January is the deadliest month.

The report delves into incidents along New Zealand’s coastline, shedding light on participation trends, behaviours, and perceptions. This year’s findings underscore a concerning reality: New Zealand’s per capita fatal drowning rate over the past decade is more than double that of Australia’s.

Wooler stressed the urgent need for effective strategies, stating, “While our island nation’s beaches are beloved playgrounds, there’s no justification for our drowning rate to exceed Australia’s. We must invest in the right areas and empower beachgoers with the right tools to make informed and safe choices.”

Between June 2022 and June 2023, surf lifeguards rescued 1,574 people, conducted 31,503 preventative actions, and administered 1,226 first aids. As the season continues, with January traditionally being the deadliest month.

SLSNZ urges everyone to visit safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.