Man rescued after 23 hours at sea, used wristwatch reflection to catch rescuers’ attention

A fisherman has been rescued after spending 23.5 hours in the water off Whangamatā, and used the reflection from his watch to catch the attention of nearby fishermen.

Whangamatā Police Sergeant Will Hamilton said the man had fallen overboard from his 40-foot-boat on January 2, about 55km off the North Island, and was rescued the following day.

He was hypothermic and exhausted and was treated by a St John ambulance crew when he arrived back on land at Whangamatā Marina.

After his fall overboard, the man was swept away by currents when attempting to swim to the Alderman Islands.

He spent the night in the ocean, where he saw a shark that “had a sniff” before leaving.

At about 2pm on Wednesday, January 3, three fishermen noticed an “unusual” reflection in the water, from their boat near Mayor Island.

On investigation, they discovered the fisherman in the water, who was using the sun’s reflection on his watch to catch their attention.

The three rescued the man and alerted police.

In a statement, Hamilton said it, “is an absolute miracle the fisherman is still alive after the ordeal. Without the quick actions of the three gentlemen that retrieved him, this certainly would have had a tragic outcome.”

“The boaties did an absolute stellar job and without a doubt saved this man’s life.”

The location of the man’s boat is not yet known.

Boaties are asked to report any sightings of empty powered vessels.