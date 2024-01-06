Opinion: There’s a link between the new Government and the anti-Māori spiel

The late Cameron Duncan's family was among a number of whānau 'extremely distressed' by vandalism to Māori graves at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

Does anyone else see a link between acts of vandalism against the urupa at Waikumete and pou at Manawatu and this current Government?

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and co have unleashed a raft of petty vindictive acts to put Maori in their place because they want them (subservient). After decades of action, supported by all governments, to revive te reo, they are trying to stamp out any official mention.

After decades of affirmative action to try to balance out the legacy of colonialism, they want to deny ethnicity/indigeneity has anything to do with deprivation, and that deprivation has consequences in poor health, poverty and so on.

Wasn’t this bound to unleash every nasty little resentful white person in acts of hate?

This is the frightening legacy of a government intent on winding back race relations. They will undo generations of good work by Māori themselves and people of goodwill.

Sandra Coney. Photo / NZME

Back over a hundred years ago, colonists referred to New Zealand as Māoriland - good old Māoriland. Integrating te reo and other features of Māori culture into our daily lives makes us unique, something to be proud of. I believe it’s what most New Zealanders want. We celebrate when we see young Māori achieving, confident in their culture, excelling on the sportsfield. It reflects well on us all as a nation.

Luxon and co are validating the racists. What will happen next? I fear the answer to that question.

Sandra Coney is a long time local-body politician, writer, feminist, historian, and women’s health campaigner.