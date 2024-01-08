The Naicovi whānau in the Far North is relieved that the body of Kerry Naicovi has finally been found at Matapia, Te Oneroa a Tōhē.

Police haven’t formally released the identity of the person that was washed ashore on Sunday night Te Oneroa a Tōhē. But his son Luke Naicovi confirmed on Facebook that it was his father.

A land, sea and aerial search operation was launched when Naicovi was reported missing on December 23. When this was scaled back on December 31, police and whānau continued with a shoreline patrol.

Luke Naicovi provided regular updates on Facebook and on Day 12 posted, “No one is losing hope of bringing him home, but these updates are getting harder.”

When his father’s body was recovered, Luke posted, “Day 17 - Our dad is home. We did it whānau.”

Te Aupōuri kaumātua has placed a rāhui from Wakatehauā (Bluff) to Kahokawa (Scott’s Point). This will remain in place until further notice.

According to a spokesman for Te Aupōuri, Penetauī Kleskovic, the decision to place a rāhui on the area where Kerry’s body was discovered was a natural decision to respect the whānau, who are going through a difficult time.

“It is an extreme tragedy and it is heartbreaking for the whānau and the community who knew Kerry. We send our condolences and aroha to the Naicovi whānau. In a time of turmoil, there is a silver lining with Kerry finally found and can be laid to rest amongst his people of Ngāti Kahu.”







