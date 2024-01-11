Whānau invited to first kaupapa Māori circus school

The first-ever kaupapa Māori circus school, Te Kura Maninirau, in Auckland is holding a whānau open day this month.

It follows a successful showcase in 2023 of the new circus school that combines acrobatics and Māori theatre, with the aim of making circus performance more accessible to Māori.

It was established under the umbrella of two companies: Te Pou Theatre, the home of Māori theatre in Auckland, and The Dust Palace, New Zealand’s leading circus theatre company.

Te Pou Theatre co-founder Tainui Tukiwaho wants the open day to engage whānau with the arts.

“And explore it as a viable vocation to encourage our rangatahi to develop their interest in the arts, especially as circus performers,” he said.

The open day will include workshops in circus and aerial arts, juggling and tumbling exercises and poi workshops.

Te Kura Maninirau Manager Natasha Van Etten said the open day was also a popular event to display performances by students.

“Whānau is extremely grateful to be able to experience the magic of circus on this day, which gives everyone a little taste of what we are about,” she said.

“People of all ages and abilities enjoy experiencing the wonders of the circus. The atmosphere is fun, relaxed, and welcoming and provides a great excuse to get out of the house in the holidays.”

Te Kura Maninirau Whānau Day is on Sunday, January 21, from 10 am-3 pm at Te Pou Theatre in Henderson.