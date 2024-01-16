Open heart surgery-recovered nana cheers on 20 whanaunga at waka ama nationals

Mereana Hona and her team competing in NZ Long Distance Nationals in Napier 2019.Hona sits in seat three. Source: File

Mereana Hona is one of many supporters attending the Waka Ama National Sprint Championships this week, with about 20 nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins competing.

She and her 10 tamariki have competed in waka ama competitions around the world, so the sport has always been a big part of her family’s life.

“I raised children in Tamaki Makaurau. I wanted to look for a place to still feel connected, to learn their tikanga, mātauranga Māori and so waka was that forum, that platform. It has changed my life, my children’s lives has given me great friends, whanaungatanga,” says Hona of Ngāti Awa Ki Te Awa o Te Atua.

Over the past 15 years, Hona has been a competitor, coach, team manager and former president and board member of waka ama club Nga Hau Maiangi, a collaboration between four waka ama clubs – Manukau, Te Paerangi, Pakuranga and the Cook Island Outriggers – and the Auckland Rowing Club.

Open heart surgery

She will attend nationals this week to support her whanaunga and competitors from all clubs but she also has another purpose, to raise awareness about heart health.

In late 2020 Hona learned that she had rheumatic heart disease, a condition in which the heart valves have been permanently damaged by rheumatic fever. She found out after experiencing breathlessness and heart palpitations and going to hospital.

“I had three open heart surgeries under a year… It was really hard physically. Luckily I had a strong spiritual connection to the Lord in terms of karakia and prayer, changing my mindset.”

During her time competing in waka ama, some of her fellow competitors had died from heart disease, which led her to advocate for heart defibrillators at waka ama club ramps.

She has also volunteered to be a face and voice of the Heart Foundation’s Stand Strong campaign – to help others become aware of heart disease and know their own risks. Māori are impacted by heart disease about 10 years younger than Pākehā on average.

“I want to promote to our people mainly, to share my journey and how it can affect us. I thought I was invincible and then went for checks,” Hona said.

“Go to the doctors, get regular checks, eat healthily and also look out for high blood pressure… Me being a grandmother too it’s more important. We’re not invincible. Go and get checked. You’ve got your grandchildren and great-grandchildren, so it’s our future generation.”

Hona will be at the waka ama nationals on January 16, 17 and 19 supporting whānau, friends and clubs.



