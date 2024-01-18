The gorgeous inspiration for a Māori mum’s business

The inspiration for Autumn Hemi-Dehar’s (Ngāti Kuia) small business, Tamāhine Boutique, came when she had her daughter, Elizabeth.

“Tamāhine means daughter. So she was the biggest inspiration behind it,” Hemi-Dehar says in a video about her business journey.

“Tamāhine Boutique supports us financially but also I get to spend all my time at home because I work from home.

“So I see my daughter whenever I want to see her, which is something I really wanted - especially when she’s young - to spend as much time as I possibly could with her.”

Autumn Hemi-Dehar of Tamāhine Boutique. Photo / Supplied

Hemi-Dehar’s business, created in February 2021, celebrates Māori culture and Aotearoa through wāhine kākahu, pēpi kākahu, toanga and mahi toi.

She received support to start her primarily online and market outlet - which she hopes will eventually allow her to open her own shop in Westport - through Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, and its WAVE social impact investment.

“I really wanted to start a business I knew that one day she could grow up and be proud of,” says Hemi-Dehar, who has just had a newborn pēpi and will celebrate Elizabeth’s third birthday next month.

“And I also wanted to start a business that would put more Māori culture out there in the mainstream.”

A self-taught artist and creator, the 32-year-old says Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu’s support enabled her to get set up with what she needed.

“The funding itself allowed me to purchase the much-needed equipment for my business, especially the drawing tablet I use to design everything on, clothing press, printer and other important equipment for starting a boutique,” Hemi-Dehar told Te Ao News on Thursday.

She says Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu can step whānau through the application process and offers ongoing support.

“I’d recommend others to apply for funding because you get help with the application, which can feel quite daunting. You connect and meet others who have similar visions - and, besides the financial help, you also get a team dedicated to supporting you along the way, helping you develop your business or initiative through coaching.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu pouārahi, Ivy Harper, says the WAVE investments aim to enable whānau and communities to thrive.

“We welcome applications from individuals, whānau, community groups and businesses in Te Waipounamu, Rēkohu Wharekauri, and Rakiura who have an initiative or kaupapa that seeks to support them and their hapori to thrive.”

Harper says Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu has also opened its Tai Neke, Tai Ora fund aimed at promoting whānau hauora and creating connections to te ao Māori.

She says whānau interested in learning more about WAVE or Tai Neke, Tai Ora can attend one of a dozen roadshows being held throughout the South Island in the coming weeks.

Sessions will be held in Christchurch, Blenheim, Nelson, Motueka, Timaru, Dunedin, Alexandra, Mataura, Invercargill, Hokitika and Greymouth.

More information can be found on the commissioning agency’s website.

Applications close at 12pm on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



















