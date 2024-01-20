Kaleb Ngatoa finishes just outside podium spots

Kaleb Ngatoa (Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārang) has finished fourth in race one of the season-opener of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in Taupō on Saturday, part of a global competition for young drivers with an eye on making it to Formula One or other high-level international motorsport championships.

Fifth-fastest in slippery qualifying conditions this morning - after recording the third-quickest lap in practice on Friday - the 22-year-old started the 18-lap race behind 18-year-old Australian driver Christian Mansell in pole position, British-born Polish 19-year-old Roman Bilinski in second spot, and Hong Kong 17-year-old Gerrard Xie third on the starting grid.

Race one winner Roman Bilinski (centre), runner-up Australian Christian Mansell (left), and South Korean Michael Shin (right). Source / Toyota Gazoo Racing NZ / Facebook Live

The race was won by Bilinski in a dominant display, six seconds ahead of Mansell, who he got the jump on at the start. 19-year-old South Korean Michael Shin was third.

Ngatoa jockeyed with the South Korean mid-race but Shin held him off on the damp surface. Shin said after the race that he was aware of the New Zealand drivers behind him but concentrated on his own race.

Last year, racing part-time, Ngatoa picked up a win and second placing in his six races, and debuted in one round of the Japanese championship.

Kaleb with his parents Robbie Ngatoa and Tracey Toulmin. Photo / Tayler Burke

This is Ngatoa’s third time competing in the Oceania championship - Australasia’s top single-seater competition - and his first season racing full-time in the series.

Race two, a 23-lap race for the Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy, is on Sunday afternoon.