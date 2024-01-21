Mixed bag for Kaleb Ngatoa on final day of Oceania championship opener

The final day of racing has been a mixed bag for Kaleb Ngatoa (Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārang) at the season-opener of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in Taupō on Sunday.

After finishing fourth in race one of the competition for young drivers on Saturday, the 22-year-old failed to finish race two today - after, as reported by Velocity News, his car’s suspension was damaged when Australian driver Christian Mansell’s car came together with his late in the race.

Ngatoa was credited with 14th place in the 18-lap race, won by 17-year-old Gerrard Xie of Hong Kong, from British-born Polish 19-year-old Roman Bilinski - who took out Saturday’s race - and 17-year-old Kiwi Alex Crosbie.

Ngatoa bounced back in the day’s main event to finish seventh in the 23-lap race three for the Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy.

The race was won by Bilinski, from Mansell and New Zealand’s Liam Sceats.

Ngatoa, who is racing full-time in this year’s championship, next races in round two at Manfeild in Fielding next weekend.















