Zoe Hobbs ‘dusts off cobwebs’ with season-opening win in Hawke’s Bay

Zoe Hobbs claims victory in the women’s 100m at the Potts Classic in Hastings. Photo / Mark Roberts

Zoe Hobbs opened her season with victory in the 100m final in Hastings on Saturday, as she looks ahead to the Paris Olympics in July.

She won in a time of 11.39 seconds, running into a slight headwind in warm conditions at the Potts Classic.

“The goal today was just to run it smooth to open the season and dust the cobwebs off. So I’m glad I’ve got that under my belt now,” Hobbs said after her race.

“Big focus to the rest of the season now.”

Last year, the 26-year-old became the first woman in Oceania to run a sub-11-second 100m and the first New Zealand female sprinter to qualify for the Olympic 100m in nearly 50 years, with a personal best time of 10.96 seconds set in Switzerland in July.

Watch Zoe Hobbs’ 100m final in Hastings at 2:38:30.

Australian Bree Masters - a 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in the 4x100m relay - was second in 11.59, with New Zealand 200m record-holder Rosie Elliott third in 11.77.

“It was great to have some Australians come here. I’d love to see more come in future years,” said Hobbs.

“Definitely adds an element of more nerves, so definitely gets you up for that final.”

Hobbs will head overseas next month to continue her Olympic preparations.

“I’ll head away mid-Feb for Europe and World Indoors in the first weekend in March, ahead of the nationals. So I’m really gearing up towards those.”



