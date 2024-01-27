Ngatoa misses podium despite ‘hard battle’

Kaleb Ngatoa has narrowly missed a podium spot for the second week running, after Saturday’s racing at Manfeild in round two of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship for young drivers.

The 22-year-old mounted a “fierce” race-long challenge in an attempt to edge his way into the top spots in Fielding but ultimately had to settle for fourth.

“P4 in the race after a hard battle for the podium,” Ngatoa said after the race.

Ngatoa, from Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārangi, achieved an identical result last week in Taupō in the season-opening race of Australasia’s top single-seater competition.

Today’s race was won by Poland’s Roman Bilinski, with Italy’s Nicola Lacorte runner-up and Kiwi Liam Sceats in third place.

Ngatoa was seventh in the championship standings at the start of the day.

The drivers are back at it on Sunday.

“We go again tomorrow, quali and two races.”











