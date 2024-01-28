Act’s David Seymour promises ‘real change’

ACT Party Leader David Seymour reiterated his stance and plans for “real change” from the new Government in his “state of the nation” address.

The speech was given at a private event at Auckland’s Westhaven on Sunday morning.

Seemingly quoting rapper Eminem, Seymour early in his address said: “As a wise man once said, you get one shot, one opportunity”, and New Zealanders were “ready for change”.

He outlined that New Zealand had become a “more divided” nation, and had experienced “lost decades” under previous Governments.

“The good news is we have a Government prepared to accept reality and solve problems, with policies based on the right values,” he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon handed Seymour an extra portfolio, making him the associate justice minister so he can manage the Treaty Principles Bill.

National agreed to support the proposed legislation to define the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi to its first reading. Luxon has said the Bill would be divisive and unhelpful but hasn’t ruled out supporting it at its second and third readings.

A leaked Ministry of Justice document raised fundamental problems with the bill - an ACT Party policy in its coalition agreement with National - which is said was not supported by the spirit of the Treaty - or its text.

Stuff earlier reported there has been growing concern over where the Bill may lead race-relations and Māori self-determination. At Rātana Pā celebrations, Luxon faced down criticism his coalition government was a “three-headed taniwha” and heard there was “mistrust and scepticism” towards it.

When discussing the Treaty Principles Bill in his speech on Sunday, Seymour reiterated he was of the simple belief that each of us are “united by something much greater than any kind of history or culture - universal humanity. The same rights, the same dignities for every person”.

“Every time we say that people have different rights based on ancestry, we breed resentment,” he said.

“More importantly, it creates the idea that which group you’re a member of is more important than your basic value as a person,” he said.

Seymour also used his speech to thank those who put ACT at the Cabinet table for the first time, and said ACT’s ministers are wasting no time “delivering on the real change that you voted for”.

He pointed to Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden’s repeal of the “Fair Pay” Agreements, and restoration of 90-day trials for all workers as an example of this.

He also highlighted the work he would do as Minister for Regulation, saying he would introduce the Regulatory Standards Act to ensure that new restrictions on using and exchanging property will only be made if the problem is defined, the benefits outweigh the costs, and property rights are respected.

As Associate Health Minister, Seymour said he is also responsible for making Pharmac the modern, efficient medical-tech agency it deserves to be, so Kiwis get their pharmaceuticals “like it’s a first world country”.

And as Associate Finance Minister Seymour said he is responsible for cost control: “Needless to say, we have our work cut out for us”.