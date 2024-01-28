Kaleb Ngatoa claims first podium of year in ‘wet and wild’ weather

Kaleb Ngatoa has claimed his first podium finish in this year’s Formula Regional Oceania Championship for young drivers in wet conditions at Manfield.

The 22-year-old was second in Sunday’s first race of the day in Fielding, recording the fastest lap in the process, and bettering his fourth-place finish yesterday and last weekend in Taupō.

“P2! Back on the podium in the first race of the day - a wet and wild one,” Ngatoa said ahead of Sunday’s feature race.

He was fifth in that race, which was cut short late in the race due to the poor weather conditions.

This morning’s second-round race was won by 18-year-old Christian Mansell, who Ngatoa traded fastest laps with over the closing stages, finishing less than half a second behind the Australian when the chequered flag fell.

Tommy Smith, also of Australia, was well back in third, five seconds adrift of Ngatoa.

This is Ngatoa’s third time competing in the Oceania series and his first time as a full-time driver.

Last year, he picked up a win and a second-place finish from six races.

Round 3 starts on Friday at Hampton Downs.



