Young, new look Silver Ferns pipped by Roses, debut two inspiring Māori players

A single point separated the Silver Ferns and England, 57-58, at the Nations Cup in Leeds on Sunday - but it was enough to see the Roses through to the decider against Australia and consign New Zealand to a playoff for third against Uganda.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said her young, new-look team showed plenty of “grit” but should have sunk the goal they needed most.

“There were moments, especially at the start and during the third and fourth quarters, when we were down by six but there was a lot grit shown out there.

“Our ability to finalise some of those plays at the end, whether it’s a pass through court or the connections are the things we have to learn on the job.”

The Silver Ferns came within a whisker of levelling the scores with 30 seconds to go but a wayward pass ended their hopes.

“When it came down to it, we should have got that last goal in. But you’ve got to learn to play to win and we’re not quite there, so all credit to the Roses.”

Eleven players took the court for the Silver Ferns, including Tayla Earle (Tainui) and Amorangi Malesala (Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Hikairo) who made their international debuts. Both described the feeling as “very surreal”.

“I’m super grateful to have been given this opportunity,” said Earle, who said she found out yesterday.

“I’m very grateful to have been able to uphold the mana of the Silver Fern and I’m very excited for what’s to come.”

Malesala said she was “grateful to represent my country”.

“I wish my family was here - but they’ll be supporting me in South Auckland.”

She said Taurua talked to her about “taking the opportunity”.

“The opportunity came today. It’s something that I’ve been working towards for a while now.”

“Really grateful to get out there today and play alongside some of my lifelong friends as well, which was awesome.”

The Silver Ferns will play Uganda in the playoff for third at 3am on Monday (NZT).

England Roses 58 (Eleanor Cardwell 35/40, Helen Housby 23/26) Silver Ferns 57 (Grace Nweke 47/50, Amorangi Malesala 6/7, Georgia Heffernan 4/4). Q1: 15-14, HT: 30-31, 3Q: 46-43.







