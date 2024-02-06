Bird of the century pūteketeke released after stomach surgery for swallowed fish hook

The injured bird is released back into the wild near Lake Ruataniwha. Photo: Department of Conservation Photo / Department of Conservation

Emergency stomach surgery has saved the life of a rare New Zealand native bird after it swallowed a fish hook near Twizel.

The operation on the injured adult female Pūteketeke/Australasian crested grebe, voted New Zealand’s Bird of the Century in 2023, was performed at The Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin in December and the bird was released back into the wild on Friday.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) says the incident is a reminder of the importance of being careful with fish hooks or other fishing equipment, which can be eaten by or entangle protected native animals.

DOC’s Twizel senior biodiversity ranger, Dean Nelson, says the pūteketeke was successfully released near Lake Ruataniwha.

“There are thought to be fewer than 1000 pūtekeke in Aotearoa so it’s fantastic this one has made a full recovery and has been released back into the wild.

“But this bird was lucky because swallowing fishing gear can be fatal in many cases.

“We’re asking people to try and help prevent incidents like this happening in the first place. Fishers are reminded to fish tidily and not leave hooks, line or other equipment lying around.”

Wildlife Hospital director and senior wildlife veterinarian Dr Lisa Argilla says removing foreign bodies, in particular fish hooks, is a major procedure which involves abdominal surgery to access the stomach to remove the item.

“Fish hooks also risk perforating the stomach and causing peritonitis (serious infection around the internal organs) because of how sharp they are,” Argilla said.

“Luckily, this was not the case in this grebe and the hook was successfully removed without any complications. Recovery time is long as this is major surgery, so lots of intensive care was needed to help her recover.

“Over the past few weeks her feathers have regrown over the area where the surgery was undertaken, and she has been spending all day in the rehab pool swimming and diving and doing normal grebe things. We are so excited about the successful outcome for this stunning bird.”

Argilla said the hospital “echoes DOC’s call to ask people to help prevent incidents like this occurring, as we have seen more poor outcomes than good when it comes to fish hook ingestion”.

Pūteketeke, also known as kāmana, is a diving bird found on some South Island lakes, particularly in the Canterbury and Otago high country. In South Canterbury, it is found around lakes Alexandrina, Takapō/Tekapo and Ruataniwha.

A distinctive feature of pūteketeke is their floating nests, which are attached to branches or underwater vegetation.

DOC says they are also notable for their elaborate courtship displays, which include head shaking to show off their crests, gathering water weed to offer to the partner, and rising out of the water come together chest-to-chest.

The birds form long-term pairings and share in incubating and chick rearing duties. Young chicks are carried on their parents back. They mostly eat fish, and some aquatic invertebrates. They make a growling or grunting call.

DOC urges people who see native bird that is clearly injured or in a dangerous situation, to call their hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) to report it and for advice on what to do.

- The Timaru Herald