Huata duo finally leave land they’ve occupied against owners’ will

The Huata couple have finally vacated a patch of land they’ve been occupying for decades against the owners’ wishes.

Former MP Donna Awatere Huata and her husband, Wi Huata, have abided by a High Court ruling - despite earlier saying they wouldn’t - and left the property near Hastings by Friday - the deadline granted by the property’s owners.

The Huatas occupied the 17.7 hectare block of land at Bridge Pa, near Hastings, since 1986.

The land is owned by the Mangaroa 26N2 Trust. The Huatas say they were given approval to occupy and improve the land in a “handshake” agreement with one of the trustees.

Over the past 36 years there have been numerous disputes between the Huatas and the trust as to what sort of agreement they actually had.

After the Huatas moved on to the land a lease was prepared but they didn’t sign it. When the trustees received an offer from another potential lessee, they discovered the couple had occupied the land with “a workforce on the land, 200-odd bales of hay and some pigs”.

The trust asked them to vacate, but they refused. A few years later the Huatas built a shed and a double garage that became a kōhanga reo.

Eviction notice

Disputes persisted. In 1995 they were served with an eviction notice.

In 1996 the Huatas, through their Te Hua Whenua Trust, made an offer to buy the land. Instead, in 1999 the trustees agreed to lease the land to the Huatas for 20 years. A heads of agreement was discussed but was never concluded.

The Huatas were told to be off the land by Friday, February 2.

Discord between the Huatas and the trust continued, with rent and rates often going unpaid. Another lease agreement was drawn up in 2008, but again was never executed.

In 2012 the trust served Wi Huata with a trespass notice. He refused to vacate the property.

Unknown to the trust, the Huatas had started leasing 11ha of the land to a farm company that began grazing stock and growing lucerne on it. The farm company, PC Raikes Ltd, assumed the trust knew about the arrangement.

Things came to a head in 2015, with the Māori Land Court directing the trust to abide by the 1999 heads of agreement.

2019 still occupied

By the time the lease expired in 2019 the Huatas still occupied the land and had no intention of vacating.

In 2020 the trust’s shareholders voted unanimously against selling the land to the Huatas, or to pay them any compensation for the various structures they had erected without the trust’s knowledge.

The trustees went to the High Court in 2021 seeking an order for the Huatas to vacate the land. Justice Christine Grice granted the trustees’ application for a declaration that the Huatas lease expired on September 30, 2019 and that the trust be able to take possession of the land.

Unknown to the trust, the Huatas had started leasing 11ha of the land to a farm company that began grazing stock and growing lucerne on it. The farm company, PC Raikes Ltd, assumed the trust knew about the arrangement.

The Huatas appealed to the Court of Appeal. After various delays, including a failed bid by the couple to stay their own appeal, the Huatas had withdrew their appeal in August last year.

The trustees, delighted by this development, agreed to give the couple until February 2, 2024 (last Friday) to vacate the property.

Planned to appeal

But then the Huatas appeared to change their mind and within weeks of their decision to abandon the appeal Wi Huata went on Waatea News and said the family had no intention of leaving the land.

While he had abandoned his appeal to the Court of Appeal, he intended to go back to the High Court, and if that failed, he’d seek leave to go to the Supreme Court, he said.

“I don’t want to get to that stage in my life where I’ve had regrets for not fighting harder and if it means us having to invest a heck of a lot more money into this, then so be it, but in 10, 20, 30, 40 years time I still want to be able to look my moko[s] in the eye if we lost this land and say I did everything possible to fight for this land,” he said.

Huata declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Friday, but it appeared the couple had changed their mind as they vacated the land as ordered on Friday.

The Mangaroa 26N2 Trust, was set up to administer the land for descendants of Miriama Te Whare, who bought the land in 1909.

The trust consisted of six trustees and more than 150 shareholders.

Trust chairperson Carol Mitchell visited the property on Saturday.

‘Great relief’

“When we arrived on our Mangaroa whenua, it was a huge relief to see that the Huata whānau had vacated our whenua,” she said.

“It was an emotional tearful spiritual feeling of relief, that we finally had our whenua back in our whānau. We each said a prayer of thanks to Ihoa, plus acknowledging our tūpuna who had previously served on the Mangaroa Trust battling to gain rights to get our whenua back,” Mitchell said.

“We also wish to acknowledge our kuia Miriama (Ngatoru) Tewhare who owned this whenua, leaving it in the care of her Tewhare/Wall whānau and mokopuna who rightfully whakapapa to her Mangaroa whenua,” she said.

“Our whānau can now move forward planning what is the best options of the whenua for the future of our mokopuna”.

Awatere Huata was an ACT MP from 1996 until 2003. In 2005, she was sentenced to two years and nine months jail after stealing more than $80,000 from the government-funded Pipi Foundation – a trust established to help under-privileged children.

Wi Huata was sentenced to two years’ jail for similar offending involving the foundation.

- Stuff