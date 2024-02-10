Kaleb Ngatoa follows victory with fourth in Christchurch

Rising motorsport star Kaleb Ngatoa has followed his victory in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship at Hampton Downs last weekend with a fourth-place finish in the penultimate round of the championship at Ruapuna in Christchurch today.

“P4 in the opening race today at Ruapuna,” Ngatoa said this evening.

Last Sunday, the 22-year-old became the first Kiwi to win a race in the 2024 championship for young drivers, claiming the Dorothy Smith Memorial Cup as victor in the feature race.

At the time, Ngatoa said he simply put his head down, stepped up when he needed to and came away with the win.

Third in the championship standings at the beginning of the day, Ngatoa will go again on Sunday in the feature race for the Lady Wigram Trophy.

“Looking forward [to] qualifying and two more races tomorrow.”



























