Te Tiriti vulnerable, Human Rights Commission tells UN

The Human Rights Commission has told a United Nations panel in Geneva Māori rights remain vulnerable to the political climate of the day, and more work is needed to strengthen constitutional protection of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Acting chief commissioner Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo appeared overnight at a pre-session ahead of the five-yearly Universal Periodic Review of Aotearoa, which will take place in Geneva on April 29.

She says there have been positive developments coming out of the recommendations of the last review in 2019, including introducing a national strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence, and decriminalising and making abortion much more accessible.

But Dr Sumeo says the commission is concerned the new government has agreed to remove, review or repeal numerous policies and laws that provide for Māori.