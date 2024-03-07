TVNZ to cut jobs, more than 60 roles at risk

TVNZ will cut up to 68 roles to ensure the company “remains sustainable”, the state broadcaster said this morning.

While a statement by TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell says the cuts will be across “all business areas”, reports suggest that at least 35 jobs could go from news and current affairs alone.

Current affairs programme Sunday, consumer affairs show Fair Go and youth-focused digital platform RE: News are all reportedly affected by proposed changes.

Te Karere’s executive producer, Rapaera Tawhai, has told Stuff the Māori news service, which is funded by Te Māngai Pāho, is not impacted by the restructure.

O’Donnell says tough economic conditions and structural challenges affecting revenue performance in the media sector are behind the proposed cuts.

“Unfortunately, we’re now at the point where we need to reduce the size of our team to bring our costs more in line with our revenue.

“Changes like the ones we’re proposing are incredibly hard, but we need to ensure we’re in a stronger position to transform the business to meet the needs of our viewers in a digital world.”

TVNZ will begin consultation with employees tomorrow, with a confirmed structure expected by early April.

Today’s announcement follows last week’s news of Newshub’s closure in June.

“There are no easy answers, and media organisations locally and globally are grappling with the same issues,” says O’Donnell.

“Our priority is to support our people through the change process - we’ll take the next few weeks to collect, consider and respond to feedback from TVNZers before making any final decisions.”