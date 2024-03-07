Wellington to host inaugural Rainbow Rippa rugby festival

Wellington will host the country’s first Rainbow Rippa Rugby Festival on Sunday, as part of the capital’s annual Pride Festival.

Open to new or existing rugby participants over 16 years old, players can be members of the Rainbow community, friends, family, colleagues or allies, says Wellington Rugby Union, which is hosting the event with the support of New Zealand Rugby.

“Our Rainbow Rippa event holds significant importance to Wellington Rugby, reflecting our genuine dedication to the Pride Pledge and our commitment to support and respect our rainbow communities,” says Lucy Barry, the Wellington Union’s community rugby activator.

“As a mother, I see how important team sports and rugby is to our young people, and I wouldn’t want anyone to feel as if they can’t show up as their authentic selves or see they have a place in rugby,” she says.

Rippa rugby is a seven-aside game with teams having a maximum of 10 players.

The Rainbow Rippa Rugby Festival is at Waitangi Park from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday.



















