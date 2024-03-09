Auckland protestors continue three-month-plea for ceasefire in Gaza

Several thousand people gathered in Auckland’s CBD this afternoon, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the three-month-old Israel-Hamas conflict.

Te Otāne Huata was one of the speakers who addressed the masses before the march through the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve come here today to stand in solidarity with the sons and daughters of Palestine, who we know have been brutally oppressed by Israeli apartheid and oppression for the last 76 years, and they have occupied their land for the last 57 years.”

Other speakers at the event led by Palastinian Youth Aotearoa included Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick, author and researcher, Tina Ngata, and Palastinian-born New Zealander Rahaf Gouda.

Palestinian Youth Aotearoa is a collective of young Palestinians in New Zealand dedicated to advocating for the rights and recognition of the Palestinian people. Through activism, cultural events, and community engagement, the group aims to raise awareness about the Palestinian struggle and foster solidarity within the Aotearoa (New Zealand) community.

Co-founder of Palestinian Youth Aotearoa Minas Al-Ansari says that amongst their different messages for the government, none is more important than their plea for their support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We are not going to stay silent about it. What they’re doing is unjust and unfair. We need them (the government) to speak up for a ceasefire. This is what we human beings are deserving of, says Al-Ansari.