Funding for biosecurity measures to keep golden clam out of Lake Ōkataina has stopped

Ngāti Tarāwhai Iwi Trust chairperson Cyrus Hingston says the funding that allowed the trust to take biosecurity measures and open the lake throughout the summer, expired on February 29.

The trust has been taking the measures to avoid the spread of the Freshwater gold clam, a pest which was found in the Waikato River in May last year.

“The effort made by recreational boaties, particularly fishermen, to adhere to biosecurity regulations is encouraging; however, self-compliance checks on the Lakes District over the summer have only increased to 40 percent (from an estimated 20 percent), necessitating the maintenance of access restrictions,” Mr Hingston says.

“We have had to make financial sacrifices as an iwi to maintain these measures through to this Sunday, March 17, because we know that the alternative will be disastrous. I want to thank Te Arawa Lakes Trust for its support, which will enable us to carry out the following measures till the end of June 2024,” he says.

The Freshwater gold clam

“We’ll keep searching for partners to maintain these safeguards and keep the lake accessible in a secure manner. We will maintain our open-door policy and jointly address concerns, having collaborated with local, regional and national authorities as well as community organisations at all levels.”

Boat and watercraft access will be preserved for four days a week, Friday to Monday daily from 6am to 8pm, until April 29, subject to meeting Check-Clean-Dry https://www.mpi.govt.nz/biosecurity/exotic-pests-and-diseases-in-new-zealand/pests-and-diseases-under-response/freshwater-gold-clam/#how-to-prevent requirements. Boat and watercraft access to the lake will be closed from Monday at 8pm until Friday 6am.

Access will be limited to three days a week from April 30 to June 30, from Friday at 7am to Sunday at 6pm. Boats and watercraft will be restricted from going on the lake outside of those hours.

In addition to controlling other freshwater pest species, the Check-Clean-Dry method was developed to stop the human spread of the freshwater gold clam.