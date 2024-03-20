Government isn’t worried about black market for disposable vapes, says heavy penalties will stop it

The coalition government is planning on removing disposable vapes from store shelves to “crack down on youth vaping” but it doesn’t seemed worried about the black market.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello told media the black market was the reason the government was focusing on heavy penalty enforcements.

“[The penalties are] to ensure that any supply to under-18s is controlled and there are real penalties around it, and what products we have on the market are controlled,” Costello said.

In a press release this morning, Costello revealed the cabinet had agreed to a complete ban on disposable vapes and large increases in fines for sales to minors.

The consequences outlined would be for retailers caught selling vapes or any other regulated products like cigarettes.

“The maximum fine for retailers found selling vapes or other regulated products to under-18s will increase from $10,000 to $100,000. The penalty for infringement offences will rise from $500 to $1,000 for individuals and to $2,000 for businesses.”

Labour says it’s nothing new

With the new ban on the manufacturing and the sale of disposable vaping products and the increased fine for sales to a minor, the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act will be amended.

Labour isn’t sold on the announcement, claiming the coalition government’s crackdown on vapes is identical to what it introduced last year.

“The government’s vaping announcement is a reheat of many measures the Labour government put in place in the middle of last year,” Labour’s health spokesperson, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said.

“It doesn’t do anything to touch the vape shops in our communities.”

Verrall said the new changes didn’t go far enough to address youth vaping.

She said penalties could work if there was correct resourcing for public servants who would be doing the enforcement.

Watchful eye

“Not only do they [public servants] need to be resourced to turn up and check if the rules are being followed but they need reduced discretion on whether or not they apply the fines.”

Verrall said she would be keeping a close eye on whether public health services had the resources to check on tobacco and vape control.

Last June, as health minister, Verrall introduced new measures to restrict new vape retailers operating within 300m of schools or sports grounds, control vape flavor names, and implement safety features for single-use vaping products.

It was applauded last year by health and education leaders including Hāpai Te Hauora (Māori Public Health).

One big supporter of Castello’s announcement is the Vaping Industry Association of NZ telling media it was pleased to see the announcement.

“Banning disposables, increasing fines for retailers who sell to youth, and ensuring appropriate staffing levels in specialist vape retailers (SVRs) are all steps VIANZ has asked the Ministry to implement previously,” association chair Jonathan Devery said.

“Successfully implementing a disposable vaping ban is challenging, even with effective enforcement, as manufacturers can innovate to circumvent regulatory intentions.”

Devery also called for the government to include his group in the conversation over the phasing out of disposable vapes.

There is no set date but Costello is aiming for the end of this year.