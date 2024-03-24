Two dead, three critically injured after 100 people brawl in Gisborne

Two men have died and three are critically injured after a huge brawl in Gisborne overnight.

About 100 people were involved in a massive fight on Lytton Road in Elgin, police said.

Officers arrived about 11.30pm Saturday.

“A number of police units were needed to gain control of the scene, and during this time two men were located deceased,” acting inspector Danny Kirk said.

“Three others have been transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

Meanwhile, a Gisborne Hospital spokesperson confirmed to RNZ the hospital is in lockdown. It is unclear if this is related to Saturday night’s incident.

Police have launched a homicide inquiry after the deaths.

“Cordons remain in place and a scene examination will be carried out this morning,” Kirk said.

“We know that events like this are incredibly concerning for our community. Police will have a highly visible presence across Gisborne over the coming days, and extra patrols will be carried out to provide reassurance to members of the community.”

Additional police staff had been called on to assist, he said.

Further information would be released when it became available.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the news was “heartbreaking”.

“It’s heartbreaking for our community and it’s heartbreaking for the families of the men involved.”

Mass brawls had not been an ongoing problem in Gisborne, she said.

“I know that our community will feel this. It doesn’t matter what happened, families are affected and there are families mourning this morning.

“Our thoughts are with them and our thoughts are also with our police who have to deal with this and keep our community safe.”

Stoltz said she had spoken to police on Sunday morning.

“The update I got is that they want to reassure the community and them having more visible police around will give that reassurance to the community in this tough time.”

She said she had heard the brawl was a party gone wrong.