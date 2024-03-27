Report finds Māori ignored in cyclone first response

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel has endorsed a report slamming the civil defence response to Māori during Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay.

Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush found numerous flaws in the emergency plans and said any engagement with iwi Māori or Māori communities was because of ad hoc relationships rather than systematic and formalised effort.

Māori agencies and marae felt their proven ability to deliver welfare services at scale were either ignored or hampered by bureaucratic decision making.

“What was highlighted from the cyclone and all the tragedies we’ve had recently is the ability of Iwi to mobilise and service not just Māori but every one in their own communities and neighbouring communities,” says Tangaere-Manuel.

Mike Bush found the severity, speed and scale of the disaster of February 14 last year overwhelmed the officials involved in the response.

Eight people died in the region, which includes Wairoa, Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay.

- Claudette Hauiti, Waatea News