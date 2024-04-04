‘It’ll stick with us for generations’: Ngāti Hako relieved maunga battle won’t be appealed

Hauraki iwi Ngāti Hako is elated Waste Management NZ has chosen not to appeal last week’s Environment Court decision blocking any new landfill development on their maunga, Te Rae ō te Papa at Tirohia.

“We were really, really pleased with that,” says Ngāti Hako’s John Linstead.

But the iwi spokesperson says Ngāti Hako remains concerned the fight for the wellbeing of their whenua will never be over, either now or in the future.

“Over the weekend, we were informed by our solicitor, who said that she had received a call from Waste Management legal team and Waste Management weren’t going to appeal the case,” he says.

“From my understanding, our solicitor said they can only appeal off issues of law around the outcome of the Environmental Court. They can’t relitigate any of the cultural issues or anything as such. So we were really, really happy with that.”

Instead, Waste Management NZ wants to build a relationship with the iwi. In another decade or so, the existing landfill pit will reach capacity and be covered over.

“What they want to do is establish a relationship with us, with Ngāti Hako, with a view of the dump probably going up until 2038. You know, try and have some kōrero with them around [that] the dump-off would end one day.”

‘Very much concerned’ about RMA changes

Even though the iwi succeeded in the Environment Court, Linstead says Ngāti Hako is aware the government has plans to relax the Resource Management Act, which is of huge concern not just to the iwi but all Māori.

“Oh, very much so.”

“Some of the current legislation pertaining to the RMA and pertaining to our kōrero and our tikanga to our whenua, were some of those, how can I say, take, we were able to actually utilise and kōrero about our kōrero to our maunga and our whenua.

“And the court recognised from tō mātou kanohi, from our eyes, āe, they could conceptualise what we were saying in terms of what our maunga and our whenua meant to us. So, very much so concerned about it.

“They’re talking about changing some of the RMA issues and that would be a big concern - not only on our maunga, for us Māori right across the motu.”

‘We’ve got to teach our mokopuna’

Linstead says there is no letup for iwi who must remain ever vigilant.

“Before we close our eyes, we’ve got to teach our mokopuna to keep an eye on what’s in our maunga.

“So even though we’ve won the case, the fact that all the paru is in our maunga, someone still needs to keep an eye on that. The take hasn’t gone away. It will stick with us for generations and generations to come,” he says.

“It will close in 2038 ... and then what we want to see is the maunga have all the ngahere put back on it and we want to be involved with that.

“We’ll always know in this particular part of our maunga there’s this paru. And there are a number of streams that run across the site that end up in our awa.

“And talking to our mokopuna to make sure that they must never take their eyes off that maunga, even though it’s supposed to be safe. We know that there’s this paru that’s in our maunga and our mokopuna need to keep an eye on it. Plus keep an eye on our rohe and our whenua in general – no more of this.”

Te Ao approached Waste Management NZ, which wanted to comment but was unable to do so until next week due to staff illness.

A media spokesperson says the company does wish to establish a long-term relationship with Ngāti Hako.