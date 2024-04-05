Hangi pit ready for putea raising

It’s full steam ahead for a new fundraising facility on Mangere Mountain.

The Whānau Ātea is a space featuring award winning designs by mana whenua, Tūpuna Maunga Authority, and Boffa Miskell. It features māra hūpara (play spaces) with traditional Māori games for all ages, a basketball court, walking area, kī-o-rahi field, and the first hāngī pit in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) available for community bookings.

Hangi master Rewi Spraggon (Te Kawerau-a-Maki, Te Wai-o-Hua,) says a hangi pit is now ready to be booked by sports, community or cultural groups.

Check here for details: www.maunga.nz/hangi-pit/

He says the pit can produce up to 400 hangi, which at standard pricing means a small team can generate several thousand dollars for a day’s work.

“My team will coach you through the whole process, take care of everything so the food is cooked properly. There’s a bit of a wananga at the same time so here’s an opportunity for our people to learn the process of hangi but also to raise some money for their communities,” Spraggon says.