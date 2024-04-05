Māori space a human right says Foon

Former race relations commissioner Meng Foon says Māori and Pacific spaces at universities is a way to address historic inequity and should be vigorously defended by universities and student unions.

The ACT Party is trying to get the spaces removed from all universities and polytechics, and has compared signs at the University of Auckland with “whites only” signs from the era of segregation and apartheid.

Mr Foon says spaces for different groups can be justified without falling foul of human rights legislation.

“We value equity because of the past history for Māori and Pacific, and they do need a hand up to ensure that they succeed at the university,” he says.

Mr Foon says he’s disappointed the race relations position has been vacant since he left last year, and while elements in the coalition government want to get rid of the role, it is part of New Zealand’s obligations under the United Nations Charter on Human Rights.