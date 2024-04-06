A ‘full kete’ and new found confidence for wāhine divers

Tina Rangi has been in the water from a young age collecting kaimoana. Photo / Warren Buckland / NZME

A Hawke’s Bay initiative, Wāhine Divers, has gone from strength to strength as the female founder’s infectious “girls can do anything” attitude attracts like-minded individuals to join her.

Tina Rangi aims to encourage women into the water to gather kaimoana.

In 2021 she started a Facebook group which connected her with others who have similar interests, and from there, it grew into a national initiative.

She has registered Wāhine Divers as a charitable trust to access funding to send women to diving camps across the country.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) fisheries officer said she wanted to set up the camps as she could count on her hand how many female divers she knew.

Tina Rangi teaches women to embrace Māori traditions. Photo / Warren Buckland / NZME

Rangi, who confesses to being a tomboy, grew up in Hawke’s Bay diving with her family and felt inspired to give the gift of gathering kai to other women by hosting camps.

“I was over being the only female that dived with the boys.”

She now teaches the necessary skills to build confidence in the water and upholds the traditional Māori kaupapa of women collecting seafood.

Rangi, who also owns Dive Centre Hawke’s Bay, said it was important to break the stigma of diving being a male-dominated activity.

“If you teach mum something, she is always going to teach the kids.”

The 36-year-old said in such a tough economic society, women needed to be able to collect food for their families, and not rely on anyone else.

Wāhine Divers is running a camp in Pourerere in Central Hawke’s Bay at Punawaitai Station this weekend, for 30 women, and will cover a range of skills such as breathing techniques, and learning to use the gear.

The camp will include a sunrise yoga session, talks from MPI, and a session with hunters and gathers from Wairoa.

She said the women would leave the weekend with a “full kete” and new-found confidence in the water.